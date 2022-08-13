Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.78. 4,610,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,473. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

