Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $167.73. The stock had a trading volume of 362,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average of $173.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

