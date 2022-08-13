Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $388.68 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.55.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

