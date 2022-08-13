Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 160,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 856,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. 11,363,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,477,302. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

