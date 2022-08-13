Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 114,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,946,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,340,000 after purchasing an additional 786,945 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,163,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.