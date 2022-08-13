Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,968 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

T stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,822,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

