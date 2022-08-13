Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 11,726 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

