Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.77.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

