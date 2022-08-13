Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Avantor to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Avantor stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

