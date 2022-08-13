Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBWTF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.
