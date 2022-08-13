Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of ACB opened at C$2.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$1.56 and a 52 week high of C$10.87.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($1.11). The firm had revenue of C$50.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

