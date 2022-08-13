Aurora (AOA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $108,649.00

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $108,649.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00191520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128559 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

