Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

