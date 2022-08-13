AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.25 million.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $726.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AudioCodes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

