Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Auddia Price Performance

NASDAQ AUUDW remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

