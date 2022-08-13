Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

