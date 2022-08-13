AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 326,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in AT&T by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,822,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

