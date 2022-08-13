Atlantic Securities Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Atlantic Securities to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a mkt perform rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

