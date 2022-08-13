Atlantic Securities Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Atlantic Securities to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.24.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

