Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAME stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.