Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of AAME stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.59.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
