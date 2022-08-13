ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Benchmark

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.45 and a beta of 1.31.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

