Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
ATHX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 7,178,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,013,004. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
A number of research firms have commented on ATHX. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
