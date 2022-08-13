Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 7,178,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,013,004. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ATHX. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Athersys by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230,436 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

