Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of ASTC opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.21.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
