Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

Shares of ASTC opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

About Astrotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.