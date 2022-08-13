Arweave (AR) Trading 1% Lower This Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $14.98 or 0.00061177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $500.21 million and $26.88 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000187 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

