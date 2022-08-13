Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,609.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artesian Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.51. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 20.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 107,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

