Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 10,234.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 553,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 198,468 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,461. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.