ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 41.4% in July

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,445. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.57.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $131,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,120. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

