Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.27-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.92 billion-$9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $105.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.