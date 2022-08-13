Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 216,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,866. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 12.11. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 145.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.