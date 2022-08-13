Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arhaus had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Arhaus Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,117.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,918 shares of company stock worth $437,554 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 955.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.