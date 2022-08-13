Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 193.00%.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 72,918 shares of company stock worth $437,554 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 955.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.