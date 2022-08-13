Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81.

Insider Activity

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,918 shares of company stock worth $437,554 and have sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $16,026,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $3,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.