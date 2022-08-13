Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 559,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 730,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $51,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,963 shares of company stock worth $7,941,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

