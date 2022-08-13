Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 226.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

