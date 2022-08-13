ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Bradford L. Brooks Buys 6,000 Shares

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) Director Bradford L. Brooks acquired 6,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $17,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.29. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

