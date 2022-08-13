Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ APYX opened at $8.25 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Apyx Medical by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Apyx Medical

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

