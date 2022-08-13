AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.3 %

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

