Apron Network (APN) Hits Market Cap of $367,119.24

Apron Network (APN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apron Network has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Apron Network has a market cap of $367,119.24 and approximately $871,932.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Apron Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

