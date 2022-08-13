Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,200 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,868. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.67.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
