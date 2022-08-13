AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Up 222.6% in July

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 222.6% from the July 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,705,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AppSwarm Price Performance
Shares of SWRM stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,789,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,713. AppSwarm has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About AppSwarm
