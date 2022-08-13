Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 2.9 %

APLE traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.26. 1,576,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,955 shares of company stock valued at $208,493. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

