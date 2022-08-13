Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.64.

APLS opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $7,889,710. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

