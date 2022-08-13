Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,260 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. Barclays dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,351.11 ($16.33).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,144.50 ($13.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,397.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1,050.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

