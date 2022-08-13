Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Antero Midstream by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 276,612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,017.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AM opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.60. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

