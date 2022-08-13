ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 122.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,104 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

ANSYS stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.57. The company had a trading volume of 511,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,113. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

