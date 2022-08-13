Ankr 1-Day Volume Hits $135.80 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $442.28 million and $135.80 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037560 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128559 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065037 BTC.
About Ankr
ANKR is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr.
Ankr Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.
