Ankr 1-Day Volume Hits $135.80 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $442.28 million and $135.80 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065037 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr.

Ankr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

