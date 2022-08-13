Analyzing SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) & Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SL Green Realty and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $843.99 million 3.87 $457.06 million $4.52 11.24 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $427.54 million 0.92 -$26.66 million $0.06 91.67

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SL Green Realty and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 40.01% 6.35% 2.89% Braemar Hotels & Resorts 3.48% 5.04% 1.03%

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SL Green Realty pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SL Green Realty and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 9 3 0 2.25 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus target price of $60.51, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.18%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

