Analyzing Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Puyi shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Morningstar and Puyi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morningstar and Puyi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.70 billion 6.44 $193.30 million $4.19 61.48 Puyi $29.61 million 16.60 -$7.18 million N/A N/A

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 9.99% 17.54% 7.92% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Morningstar has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Morningstar beats Puyi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. It also provides Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, ESG factors, and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for independent financial advisors, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset managers, broker/dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, financial planning, and proposal generation platform; and Morningstar.com, a website for individual investors. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides issuance and surveillance services for structured finance products and instruments; corporate credit estimates and operational risk assessment rankings; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, its PitchBook provides a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

