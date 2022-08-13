Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $37.50

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KURA opened at $16.23 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 56,550 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

