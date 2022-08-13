Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $10,955,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Amgen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 660.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 91,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

